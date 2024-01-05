Natural Bridge Zoo court hearing postponed.

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - We continue coverage of the Natural Bridge Zoo investigation.

WDBJ7 has been following this case since December 6th when Virginia State Police served a search warrant at the facility because of alleged animal abuse.

Two weeks ago, the Attorney General’s Office and the zoo’s defense team clashed in court for the first time.

The judge says the hearing was postponed due to the zoo owner’s attorney catching COVID.

The defense was supposed to rebut the claims made by state witnesses.

At the first hearing, the state had several witnesses testify about poor conditions at the zoo. They described the conditions as filthy, overcrowded, and with strong smells of animal waste. Nearly 100 animals were seized and are being held as evidence.

The defense has argued that they didn’t have enough time to prepare for the case.

The state is arguing that things should move along quickly.. as taxpayer dollars are being used to house the seized animals.

Both sides are scheduled to be back in court early next week.

