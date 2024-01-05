Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Natural bridge Zoo court hearing postponed

Natural Bridge Zoo court hearing postponed.
Natural Bridge Zoo court hearing postponed.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - We continue coverage of the Natural Bridge Zoo investigation.

WDBJ7 has been following this case since December 6th when Virginia State Police served a search warrant at the facility because of alleged animal abuse.

Two weeks ago, the Attorney General’s Office and the zoo’s defense team clashed in court for the first time.

The judge says the hearing was postponed due to the zoo owner’s attorney catching COVID.

The defense was supposed to rebut the claims made by state witnesses.

At the first hearing, the state had several witnesses testify about poor conditions at the zoo. They described the conditions as filthy, overcrowded, and with strong smells of animal waste. Nearly 100 animals were seized and are being held as evidence.

The defense has argued that they didn’t have enough time to prepare for the case.

The state is arguing that things should move along quickly.. as taxpayer dollars are being used to house the seized animals.

Both sides are scheduled to be back in court early next week.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix will impact the region Saturday with travel impacts expected.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Lexington Police Department Safe Swap Zone
Lexington Police Department Safe Swap Zone
Crews pretreated the roads with chemical brine on Friday
VDOT prepares Southwest Virginia roads for winter storm
VDOT Winter Storm Road Safety
VDOT Winter Storm Road Safety
Cannabis Toolkit for Teens and Parents
Cannabis Toolkit for Teens and Parents