Road closures reported after Franklin County fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 220 near Aviator’s Circle, south of Rocky Mount, Friday morning.

Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Rt. 220 are closed due to a vehicle fire. Police were unable to give a timetable of when the roads will reopen.

VDOT has set up a detour for the vehicles not stuck in traffic.

