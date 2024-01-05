Birthdays
Road closures reported after Franklin County fatal crash

azfamily police lights(Arizona's Family)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 220 near Aviator’s Circle, south of Rocky Mount, Friday morning.

Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Rt. 220 are closed due to a vehicle fire. Police were unable to give a timetable of when the roads will reopen.

VDOT has set up a detour for the vehicles not stuck in traffic.

