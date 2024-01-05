Roanoke County School Board deciding on pilot solar installment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is exploring options to save money on electricity. The board met Thursday to discuss possibly piloting a solar power installment in Cave Spring High School.

School officials say using solar energy instead of electricity will offset the utility costs in a significant way, as the costs keep increasing.

“The continually increasing cost without a corresponding increase in the budget, of course leads to you know, shortfalls in the utility budget that has to be covered from other areas. And we’d like to put that money back into educating kids as opposed to pay for electricity,” said Todd Kaegles, Director of Facility Operations for Roanoke County Schools.

If the board gives the go to pilot solar, it will take about 10 months total to get it up and running. Following this, they will decide on keeping it at Cave Spring, and then make a power purchase agreement with the solar company of their choice. In total this would be a $2 million investment.

“The projection is that we would save about $1.8 million over the 25-year lifespan; the initial rate is about 20% less than what we’re paying now. So, there’s some savings right up front. And of course, for us, and the way we would structure the contract, the price would never go up,” explained Kaegles.

Out of all the schools in the district, Cave Spring is the school that qualified for solar energy, being that it has the newest roof and can hold such a large system.

“We analyzed multiple buildings and Cave Spring High School has the roof that is most suitable for a large system, which would save the most money over the 25-year life of the PPA. We did look at a number of other schools. And if if the board chooses to go forward with a PPA, and it’s successful, then we may look to expand that to other schools,” said Kaegles.

The board is expected to make a decision on this pilot in the coming weeks.

