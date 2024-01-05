Teens and Cannabis: Toolkit for parents and teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The numbers tell a story when it comes to teens and cannabis; students in Virginia are using it.

One in 25 Virginia middle school students has tried cannabis at some point, according to a study conducted by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

Thirteen percent of high school students in the state currently use the substance, according to the study. That’s more than one in every ten students.

Virginia has an online toolkit for parents as well as a youth prevention toolkit to educate parents and teens on cannabis use.

“Here’s what you need to know. Here are the laws in Virginia,” said Jeremy Preiss, the acting interim director of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. “Here’s what’s legal. Here’s what illegal. And of course, in the case of minors, possession and consumption Is not okay in Virginia.”

While it may be illegal, the statistics show teens are still using. The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority is working to educate parents on the different types of cannabis and what the laws are in Virginia.

“We also give them tools on how to talk to their kids, how to identify if their kids may be using, how to know the different types of slang that surround cannabis and marijuana,” Preiss said.

You might hear bowl, dabs or wax, depending on the type of cannabis, according to the VCCA website.

The toolkit is meant to give parents the resources and knowledge to help their children be more resilient to resist cannabis when they’re in social settings.

“Cannabis can negatively impact them physically. particularly their brain,” said Preiss. “Because I don’t think there’s any dispute that cannabis can have negative impacts on brain development until you’re about 25.”

Preiss says all the educational materials are data-driven, substantial and credible. Learn more about the resources offered by the VCCA here.

