VDOT prepares Southwest Virginia roads for winter storm

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews prepared the roads ahead of the winter storm to try and reduce travel hazards on Saturday.

VDOT crews are working around the clock to keep the roads clear of potential snow and ice.

“We have over 1,000 pieces of equipment that will be able to be battling this, we’ve got 42,000 tons of salt, 7,300 tons of abrasives and that’s in just our [Salem] district,” VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward said. “We’re ready to go.”

Crews on Friday afternoon treated the highways with chemical brine. That will help prevent ice from freezing over the road, by breaking up any precipitation that falls.

“We’re just prepping and trying to prep as much as we can for this glaze of ice on our roadways,” Ward said.

Travel experts say it’s best to stay home but if you have to drive, take extra precautions.

”Understanding that gentle is always good,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “If you’re going to be driving on snow or ice, trying to do too many things at the same time with the vehicle is where you really get into trouble.”

Drivers should also download VDOT’s 511 app to look at real time road conditions before traveling.

Even with crews working to keep roads clear, Dean explained it can still be dangerous driving in a winter storm.

“When you’re driving on winter conditions, it really is a different mindset. Drivers need to focus on it not being dry pavement,” Dean said. “Extending those following distances, slower speeds, make sure that seatbelt is on and make sure that they’re limiting those distractions.”

Dean also recommends keeping an emergency kit that contains supplies including a flashlight, winter coat, jumper cables and first aid.

“You want to protect yourself, you want to protect everybody in that vehicle and everyone in and around that roadway.” Dean said.

Drivers are reminded to give VDOT crews space while they treat the roads.

