Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

VDOT prepares Southwest Virginia roads for winter storm

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews prepared the roads ahead of the winter storm to try and reduce travel hazards on Saturday.

VDOT crews are working around the clock to keep the roads clear of potential snow and ice.

“We have over 1,000 pieces of equipment that will be able to be battling this, we’ve got 42,000 tons of salt, 7,300 tons of abrasives and that’s in just our [Salem] district,” VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward said. “We’re ready to go.”

Crews on Friday afternoon treated the highways with chemical brine. That will help prevent ice from freezing over the road, by breaking up any precipitation that falls.

“We’re just prepping and trying to prep as much as we can for this glaze of ice on our roadways,” Ward said.

Travel experts say it’s best to stay home but if you have to drive, take extra precautions.

”Understanding that gentle is always good,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “If you’re going to be driving on snow or ice, trying to do too many things at the same time with the vehicle is where you really get into trouble.”

Drivers should also download VDOT’s 511 app to look at real time road conditions before traveling.

Even with crews working to keep roads clear, Dean explained it can still be dangerous driving in a winter storm.

“When you’re driving on winter conditions, it really is a different mindset. Drivers need to focus on it not being dry pavement,” Dean said. “Extending those following distances, slower speeds, make sure that seatbelt is on and make sure that they’re limiting those distractions.”

Dean also recommends keeping an emergency kit that contains supplies including a flashlight, winter coat, jumper cables and first aid.

“You want to protect yourself, you want to protect everybody in that vehicle and everyone in and around that roadway.” Dean said.

Drivers are reminded to give VDOT crews space while they treat the roads.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix will impact the region Saturday with travel impacts expected.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power on ‘high alert’ ahead of expected winter storm
FILE - A person braces against the wind as a wintry mix of snow and rain falls in Boston,...
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
What Goes Into Forecasting a Winter Storm?
What Goes Into Forecasting a Winter Storm?
What goes into forecasting a winter storm
What goes into forecasting a winter storm?