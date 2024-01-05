Who are the Shriners?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’ve probably seen them in area parades, clowning around in their iconic red Fez, but Shriner’s International does great work in our communities..

Aubrey Rosser, Potentate of Kazim Shriners, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the work the Shriners do, the activities they sponsor and participate in, and the work they do in helping children with transportation and treatment at many Shriners Children’s Hospitals across the country.

Watch our interview, and see how you can support or get involved.

They are located at 628 Campbell Avenue SW (near Jefferson Center).

Phone: 540-344-9306

Website: kazimshriners.com

Email: recorder@kazimshriners.com

