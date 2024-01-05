Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday Winter Weather Impacts
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

FILE - Police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.
Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel
Friday, January 5 - Morning Forecast
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard