Woman stabbed in hand in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a stabbing.

At 5:43 p.m. January 4, 2024, officers responded to the 600 block of Leesville Road. Officers found a woman with what they say are non-life-threatening stab wounds to a hand. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates there had been a fight between the victim and another person that led to the stabbing. Both people know each other, according to police, who say the incident appears to be isolated. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.