Botetourt Co. Public Schools to host town hall on secondary facilities

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS) will discuss building secondary facilities in a series of town halls beginning January 11th.

BCPS Division Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Russ and a school board member of the district will be present at each meeting to answer questions and hear feedback from community members.

According to BCPS, each meeting will take place at the following locations at 6 p.m.:

• January 11- Lord Botetourt High School (Valley District Rep. Tim Davidick)

• January 16- Eagle Rock Elementary School (Fincastle District Rep. Dana McCaleb)

• January 24- Colonial Elementary School (Blue Ridge District Rep. Matt East)

• January 30- Buchanan Elementary School (Buchanan District Rep. Jenny Wilson)

• February 6- Central Academy Middle School (Fincastle District Rep. Dana McCaleb)

• February 13- Lord Botetourt High School (Amsterdam District Rep. Anna Weddle)

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.