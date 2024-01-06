First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix turns to rain by afternoon

Freezing rain and sleet continues through the morning

Watch for spotty ice on roadways and elevated surfaces

System quickly exits by 4 p.m.

The messy mix will hang on through most of the morning, falling primarily as rain and freezing rain. Sleet and snow will stay in the Highlands. Temperatures are hovering around or slightly below the freezing mark at the onset so there may be some icy spots on untreated roads for the first half of the day.

Hometowns experiencing freezing rain will quickly see conditions improve by the afternoon as temperatures around the region warm up. The exception will be across the Highlands where it will likely remain around freezing much of the day.

The system quickly exits between 2 pm. and 4 p.m. which is perfect if you have dinner plans or headed to the rodeo.

A wintry mix will enter the region before sunrise Saturday and last until around sunset. (WDBJ7)

REST OF THE DAY

This will be a sloppy mixture of precipitation, including snow, sleet and even freezing rain for some areas. Any precipitation that sticks will likely be melted away when precipitation changes to rain during the afternoon.

A light glaze to .25″ of ice (freezing rain) could be seen for some hometowns along either side of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Sleet is most likely in the Highlands.

ROADS: There are a few slick spots outside, so try not to hit the roads this morning. The rain could fall heavily at times. But, you should be good to go by the early evening. Across Bath and Highland counties, roads may be slick at any point during the day as higher snow/sleet totals are likely.

POWER OUTAGES: Ice may be thick enough to weigh down trees and power lines. While we don’t expect widespread issues, scattered power outages are possible.

Power outages are possible due to increased ice (freezing rain) along trees and power lines Saturday. (WDBJ7)

CHURCHES: While no new precipitation is expected Sunday, some slick spots may lead to churches altering schedules.

SCHOOLS (MON): Most of the roads should be fine by Monday with the exception of the higher elevations.

SUNDAY & MONDAY

Travel with caution Sunday morning and watch for slick spots. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, which means leftover precipitation might refreeze on roads and surfaces.

We are trending drier for Sunday as this system exits towards the northeast. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to some sun with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds will pick up in speed for Sunday. Gusts could exceed 30-40 MPH. Temperatures Sunday night and into Monday will drop below freezing.

Sunday and Monday (WDBJ7 Weather)

On Monday clouds will be on the rise again with rain showers inching in during the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 40s.

TUESDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

We’re also keeping an eye on another large storm coming out of the south which may bring several inches of rain to the region Tuesday. This could be enough to cause some rising creeks and streams. Flood risk is possible that is why our team has issued a First Alert Weather Day to give you a head’s up for Tuesday’s system.

Tuesday Rain Event (WDBJ7 Weather)

Along with the rain, this system will also likely bring strong wind gusts over a large area of the south to northeast Tuesday. Early estimates suggest gusts could be strong enough to cause power outage concerns. We’ll continue to monitor this system over the next few days.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Good news! The latest update on Jan. 4 shows improvement.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

