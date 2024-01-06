Freezing rain falls in Christiansburg Saturday morning

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Freezing rain continued to sprinkle out in Christiansburg early Saturday morning.

Although VDOT treated the roads with brine Friday, untreated areas like parking lots had icy spots as the temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

You could see bushes, poles, and cars covered in a thin layer of ice. Elevated bridges were slick, and guard rails had dripping icicles.

VDOT and contractors were out on the roads in case conditions worsened.

“They will stay out until the storm has cleared out of our area and the roads are clear and safe for travel,″ said VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward.

Drivers should download the VDOT 511 app to see real-time road conditions before heading out.

