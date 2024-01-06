Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Freezing rain falls in Christiansburg Saturday morning

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Freezing rain continued to sprinkle out in Christiansburg early Saturday morning.

Although VDOT treated the roads with brine Friday, untreated areas like parking lots had icy spots as the temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

You could see bushes, poles, and cars covered in a thin layer of ice. Elevated bridges were slick, and guard rails had dripping icicles.

VDOT and contractors were out on the roads in case conditions worsened.

“They will stay out until the storm has cleared out of our area and the roads are clear and safe for travel,″ said VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward.

Drivers should download the VDOT 511 app to see real-time road conditions before heading out.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day - Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix turns to rain before exiting this afternoon
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Fatal crash generic
Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away

Latest News

Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain
AEP Preps for Winter Storm
AEP Preps for Winter Storm
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Crews pretreated the roads with chemical brine on Friday
VDOT prepares Southwest Virginia roads for winter storm