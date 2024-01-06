Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Commonwealth prepares for a blast of winter weather this weekend, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to pay attention to weather forecasts and use caution if they have to travel.

Youngkin spoke with WDBJ7 in an interview late Friday afternoon.

“This is our first storm of 2024, and I want to make sure that Virginians are watching the news and well-prepared,” Youngkin said. “We’ve worked all week. We’ve been following the storm since Tuesday. We’re well-prepared. We’ve got lots of resources out. But again, I think so much of this is making good decisions. And so if you can’t go slow, don’t go.”

Earlier the Governor’s Office posted the following message on social media:

Our teams at @VaDOT, @VSPPIO, and @VDEM will be monitoring the roads and forecasts for this weekend. I urge Virginians to stay home, monitor your local weather forecasts, and take personal precautions to ensure your safety.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix will impact the region Saturday with travel impacts expected.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Natural Bridge Zoo Hearing Delayed
Natural Bridge Zoo Hearing Delayed
AEP Preps for Winter Storm
AEP Preps for Winter Storm
Gov. Youngkin Comments on Winter Weather
Legislature Bills Preview
Legislature Bills Preview