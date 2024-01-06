Lawmakers to consider hundreds of bills during General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers will tackle hot-button issues and hundreds of other bills during the General Assembly session that starts next Wednesday.

We can expect many of the perennial issues that push the buttons of people on both ends of the political spectrum. Count guns and abortion among them.

But with Democrats controlling both chambers, and a Republican in the governor’s office, WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton says it’s unlikely the most partisan bills will actually become law.

“I think many of these are primarily symbolic, true to their constituency based on their running and their core beliefs,” Denton said, “but I think in the end that most of those on the left and the right, that legislation will be symbolic.”

That still leaves hundreds of bills on issues large and small, from authorizing skill games, and allowing drivers to use radar detectors on Virginia highways to giving home school students the right to play interscholastic sports.

Denton said the influx of new members will also bring a generational shift that could have an impact on the General Assembly’s agenda.

“It’s going to be a very partisan, ideological session, because of the new people who come, that bring enthusiasm. They’re certainly younger, more women, more people of color, and they have certain issues that are very clear to them and dear to them, because of the campaign,” Denton said.

The 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly opens Wednesday at noon.

