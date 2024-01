LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 571 Lynchburg customers in the Izaak Walton Park area are without power due to an equipment related issue, according to Appalachian Power (AEP).

Customers lost power around 12 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored around 3:30 p.m., according to AEP.

