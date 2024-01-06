Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a fiery crash.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday on Rt. 220, just south of Aviator Dr., in Franklin County.

A 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a 2017 Volvo tractor trailer, which was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway, Virginia State Police said.

The Jeep and the trailer caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by VSP as Latovia O’Brayn Johnson, 36, of Greensboro, NC.

Johnson died at the scene, according to state police, who say it is unknown if Mr. Johnson was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Route 220 northbound, was closed for an extended period of time for clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.