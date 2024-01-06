Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day - Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix turns to rain by afternoon
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ.
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ closing in January

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
Fire on Brunmore Court in Bedford... 1.6.24
One person treated for burns after fire; animals found dead
Burned-out vehicles and other debris are seen after a fire at a shopping area in Wajima in the...
Death toll from western Japan earthquakes rises to 126 as rain and snow imperil already shaky ground