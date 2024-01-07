Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified
Our next system Tuesday
Windy Sunday ahead, but all eyes are on Tuesday’s soaker
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Fire on Brunmore Court in Bedford... 1.6.24
One person treated for burns after fire; animals found dead

Latest News

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Two people suffer injuries after rollover crash in Bedford County
Sunday Morning Forecast - Jan. 7, 2024
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County