Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Body found in smoldering car in Nelson County

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a smoldering car Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a car that had previously been on fire was found at Norwood Road near the intersection of Richmond Highway.

Deputies say an individual was located in the car, but the remains were unidentifiable.

The individual has been sent to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Connor Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified
Our next system Tuesday
Windy Sunday ahead, but all eyes are on Tuesday’s soaker
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Fire on Brunmore Court in Bedford... 1.6.24
One person treated for burns after fire; animals found dead

Latest News

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Two people hurt after rollover in Bedford County
Sunday Morning Forecast - Jan. 7, 2024
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 7, 2024