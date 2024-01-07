Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say

Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California’s Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured.

The pileup involving 35 cars happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Bakersfield, according to authorities. Kern County Fire Department spokesman Jim Calhoun told reporters that visibility was roughly 10 feet when crews arrived to the “chaotic” scene.

The crash, spread over about half a mile (0.80 kilometers), involved 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

“It was pretty chaotic when I first pulled up at the scene, it was compressed natural gas, saddle tanks on the side of some the big rigs that were ruptured, so a lot of the bystanders that weren’t injured were trying to help people and were in a plume of natural gas so we had to deal with that first and get everyone evacuated from that area,” Calhoun told KBAK-TV on Saturday.

The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said Saturday that southbound lanes would remain closed overnight while crews cleaned up debris and determined an official cause of the crash.

A message left Sunday with Caltrans wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified
Our next system Tuesday
Windy Sunday ahead, but all eyes are on Tuesday’s soaker
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Fire on Brunmore Court in Bedford... 1.6.24
One person treated for burns after fire; animals found dead

Latest News

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Two people suffer injuries after rollover crash in Bedford County
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Sunday Morning Forecast - Jan. 7, 2024
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County