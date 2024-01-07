One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire in Roanoke County Saturday night.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, units were called to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for a commercial fire alarm at a multi-story apartment building around 11:35 Saturday night.

Officials said no fire was initially showing from the exterior of the building but upon further investigation, units discovered a working fire on the fourth floor. The department said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and caused $1,000 in damage.

Two additional people were treated on scene.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department reminds people that any stove-top cooking should be attended to.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.