Roanoke Fire and Rescue share advice for kitchen fires

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - After Saturday night’s fire, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has kitchen safety advice to prevent house fires.

A kitchen fire can happen at any time.

“In fact, it’s the number one cause of house fires across the United States. It’s also the number one cause of house fires right here in Roanoke County,” said Roanoke County Fire and Rescue PIO Brian Clingenpeel.

If you get distracted by watching TV, answering the phone, or even falling asleep.

Clingenpeel said unattended cooking will easily cause a house fire.

“The biggest thing we just want to remind people is anytime you have anything on the stovetop, you have to stay with it, you have to stay in the kitchen alert, awake, where it is,” added Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel recommends a kitchen reminder if you have trouble staying alert in the kitchen.

“Put something physical in your hand, like a wooden spoon, or a spatula, it just kind of serves as a physical reminder that you have something on the stove and you need to stay with it,” said Clingenpeel. “Or a lot of people tell me that they just set a kitchen timer, anytime they have anything on the stove.”

One of the most common types of stove top fires is grease fires.

“We see those a lot, the best way to put out a grease fire, you should never ever put water on a grease fire water only spreads a grease fire, you would want to cover it. So you want to use a lid that fits the pan, you kind of use it like a shield, you go from the front to the back, you cover the fire and then you turn off that burner, you’ve taken away the air and you’ve taken away the heat.” explained Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel advised everyone to treat commercial fire alarms as the real deal, you never know how big a fire can get.

“And so every time that fire alarm goes off, you need to get out you need to know two ways of getting out. So if you can’t get out your norm way because it’s blocked by smoke or fire, you have another way to get out,” said Clingenpeel.

