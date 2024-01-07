Salem rodeo welcomes 4-year-old with rare genetic disorder

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In a gesture of compassion and community support, the Kroger Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo joined forces with Dreaming of Three to craft an unforgettable evening for the Drews family.

At this event, the Drews family was treated to a VIP experience, beginning with a dinner and culminating in a heartwarming reception from the crowd.

Their son, 4-year-old AJ, has navigated life with resilience, despite being born with a rare genetic disorder that has led to numerous hospital stays and a series of daunting surgeries, including five open heart surgeries. He has suffered from a stroke and mini-stroke, but has kept fighting since he was born.

“Just despite everything he has been through, he’s a fighter. The doctors even before he was born said he wouldn’t make it to birth and he proved them wrong. They said he wouldn’t make it long after birth, he proved them wrong. So every day that we get with him is a blessing and AJ’s a fighter and says watch what I do,” said Joel Drews.

Presently under hospice care, the Drews family continues to hold onto hope, cherishing every moment of joy and laughter they can create.

“It was amazing to get to see the kids just be so happy and, like, forget about all of the outside stuff. And they were just kids for a couple minutes,” said Cassaundrea Drews.

The collaboration between the rodeo and Dreaming of Three served as a reminder of the profound impact of simple moments of joy. Spokesman for the rodeo Kevin DeBusk mentioned, “Anytime you can bring a smile to someone else’s face, knowing that you’re making a difference for their children, it means everything. We feel honored to have worked with Dreaming of Three, bringing families like AJ’s to our event.”

This occasion marked the Drews family’s inaugural experience at a rodeo, set against the backdrop of a sold-out crowd, creating cherished memories of resilience, strength, and community solidarity.

