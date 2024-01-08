Birthdays
3 displaced after Roanoke townhouse fire

Roanoke Townhouse Fire
Roanoke Townhouse Fire(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire in Roanoke.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to smoke coming from a two-story townhouse on the 7000 block of Sugar Maple Court around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen near the refrigerator, but a cause has not yet been determined.

The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes and there were no reported injuries, according to firefighters.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

