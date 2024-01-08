Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey has his field goal streak snapped at 35. And then he missed again

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak is over — and the Dallas Cowboys kicker made it back-to-back misses.

Aubrey had his 36th attempt of the season, from 32 yards out, blocked by the Commanders' Joshua Pryor and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. It was Washington's first blocked field goal since Oct. 24, 2021.

Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were an NFL record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season.

In the fourth quarter, with Dallas up 35-10, Aubrey hit the left upright on a 36-yard attempt. That made him 35 of 37 in his career.

The 28-year-old rookie and former Major League Soccer prospect was tied with Gary Anderson for the second-most consecutive field goals made to start a season.

