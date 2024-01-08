Family holds celebration of life for courageous 7-year-old and honors his legacy

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday marked a challenging day for the family of 7-year-old Mikah as they gathered to bid farewell and celebrate the life of their beloved son, who passed away on Friday.

Mikah’s journey was marked by his battle with congenital CMV, which led to epilepsy and developmental challenges. Despite the obstacles he faced his resilience and smile became a beacon of hope and joy for those around him.

His family, while mourning his loss, hopes that Mikah’s story will serve as an inspiration and raise awareness about congenital CMV and the challenges faced by individuals grappling with similar conditions. They expressed, “Our miracle boy overcame so many obstacles, but he had a smile that lit up the darkest days and blue eyes that were pure love.”

Acknowledging the overwhelming support they received, Mikah’s family extended their gratitude for the kindness, compassion, and love shown during this challenging time.

“Our family just wants to thank everyone for the kindness, the support, the love and the outpouring of compassion that Mikah has created with his passing,” said his Great Aunt and Caretaker Carlene Robinson. “No one will ever be the same after meeting Mikah and our family just wants his story to live on.”

While Mikah’s physical presence may be gone, his enduring impact and the love he shared with the world will continue to live on, leaving an indelible mark on those whose lives he touched.

Click here to see Mikah’s full story.

