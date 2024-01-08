FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts likely Tuesday

Seasonable Monday

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Another weather maker likely Friday into Saturday

TONIGHT

Tonight will feature lows in the 20s under decreasing clouds.

Tonight's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

MONDAY

Expect a quiet day as highs warm into the 40s and low 50s in most hometowns. We should see a good deal of sunshine and lighter winds.

Monday's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

We’re keeping an eye on another large storm system that will impact much of the country over the next several days. Heavy rainfall will likely produce totals of 1-3″. This could be enough to cause some rising of creeks and streams.

Along with tons of water, winds will be very strong just a few thousand feet off the surface. Any stronger lines of rainfall or storms could bring those winds down to the surface. Please stay weather aware through Tuesday for the potential of rapidly changing weather.

TIMING: A wintry mix is likely at the onset for the highest elevations. Some light accumulation of snow and sleet is possible. Moisture will move into our southwestern communities shortly after midnight.

FutureView Tuesday 5AM (WDBJ7 Weather)

Rainfall will overspread all hometowns by daybreak. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely through the morning and afternoon hours. Some embedded storms are even possible from Noon until 4 p.m.

FutureView Tuesday 2PM (WDBJ7 Weather)

Most of the precipitation should be out of the region by early to mid evening.

FutureView Tuesday 8PM (WDBJ7 Weather)

PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS: Widespread rainfall totals are expected to reach 1-3″. Locally higher totals are likely, especially along the Blue Ridge and within any storms that may develop.

Forecast rain totals for Tuesday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

WINDS: Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are likely across most of the viewing area through Tuesday. Higher wind gusts within any stronger bands of rainfall or storms are possible. Power outages are a concern, not only because of the wind, but due to the already saturated ground.

Tuesday's storm will bring wintry weather, heavy rainfall, and strong wind gusts to the region. (WDBJ7 Weather)

LATE-WEEK RAIN CHANCE

We’re sticking with an active weather pattern over the next 10 days.

FIRST ALERT: Another storm system will likely bring us rain for the second half of Friday. Some of that could linger into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.

Another Weekend System (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Good news! The latest update on Jan. 4 shows improvement.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

