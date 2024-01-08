Gas prices in Roanoke average $2.88 per gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.63 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.26 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.65 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today. The national average is down 12.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

January 8, 2023: $3.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.25 per gallon)

January 8, 2022: $3.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30 per gallon)

January 8, 2021: $2.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.32 per gallon)

January 8, 2020: $2.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.61 per gallon)

January 8, 2019: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)

January 8, 2018: $2.23 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.49 per gallon)

January 8, 2017: $2.23 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.37 per gallon)

January 8, 2016: $1.82 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.98 per gallon)

January 8, 2015: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

January 8, 2014: $3.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $2.90 per gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $2.93 per gallon, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01 per gallon.

Virginia- $2.93 per gallon, down 4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97 per gallon.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average. However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February.”

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.