Grown Here at Home: State Fair of Virginia awarding thousands in scholarships to students

DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - For 10 days in the Fall, thousands of students come out to the State Fair of Virginia to participate in competitions; and with that comes a chance to earn scholarships.

“We hold the funds as part of our scholarship program until they graduate school. So, until they’re ready to go off on whatever adventure that might be – whether it’s a two-year program, a four-year degree, a technical program, or [getting] certifications,” explained Sarah Jane Thomsen, manager of agriculture education for the State Fair of Virginia.

There are two categories of scholarships. Seven General Scholarships will be awarded to any student who participated in the State Fair in 2023. There were a wide range of competitions. Students who took part in the high school rodeo, horticulture competition, culinary and creative arts, Skills USA, HOSA, and DECA competitions are eligible to apply. Also, 15 Youth Livestock Scholarships will be awarded to students who showed a livestock animal during the fair. Over $36,000 in scholarships will be given out.

There’s a reason it’s called Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom. More than 12,000 students involved in FFA, 4H, Skills USA, DECA, FCCLA, and HOSA from schools across the Commonwealth participated last year.

“When our scholarship committee goes through these applications, it’s not an easy job because these students are involved, they’re passionate, they’re leaders, they’re giving back to the community in different ways,” Thomsen said.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Wednesday, January 24, at 5 p.m. Click here to apply.

