Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday future view
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and potential for flooding Tuesday
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
One person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roanoke County
generic graphic
Body found in smoldering car in Nelson County
Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Two people hurt after rollover in Bedford County
The Drews family at the Kroger Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo.
Salem rodeo welcomes 4-year-old with rare genetic disorder

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
FILE - Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the...
Florida Republicans oust state party chairman facing rape allegations in critical election year
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
FILE - In this Thursday, June 4, 2015, file photo, Lay's products, a PepsiCo brand, are...
Major supermarket drops PepsiCo products for becoming too expensive