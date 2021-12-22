ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Literacy receives grant from Freedom First Credit Union’s Community Grants Program, according to a press release.

The grant which is worth $6,000 will support a minimum of 60 foreign-born adults at different stages of their naturalization process according to Blue Ridge Literacy Executive Director Ahoo Salem.

BRL offers in-person beginner-level English and Civics classes for lawful permanent residents at the earlier stages of their immigration journey as well as online and in-person high, intermediate and advanced level citizenship preparation classes and citizenship study groups for foreign-born adults who have started their naturalization process.

Salem who became a U.S. citizen herself in 2021, continued to say that “becoming an American Citizen is an important life goal for many BRL learners. Our affordable and structured Citizenship Preparation Programs ensure that lawful permanent residents have the needed skills to realize this important goal”.

For more information on Blue Ridge Literacy click here.

