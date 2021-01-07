ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cardinal Glass Industries is celebrating the completion of an expansion project at its Roanoke County facility.

The company, which is located in the Vinton Business Center, makes glass units for residential windows and doors. The expansion will now allow for a state-of-the-art robotic seaming and cutting system.

The 26,000 square foot expansion also upgrades production space and office areas, as well as adding locker rooms and an employee break room.

The $8 million investment is expected to create 60 new jobs.

“We are pleased to celebrate Cardinal Glass Industries continued growth in Roanoke County,” said Jason Peters, Vinton district supervisor on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “Cardinal is an innovative, advanced manufacturer that provides high quality employment opportunities for our citizens. We are grateful for their ongoing investments in Roanoke County.”

“Cardinal Glass Industries is a wonderful asset for the Vinton Business Center and we are very appreciative of their continued investment in our Community,” said Brad Grose, mayor for the Town of Vinton. “We pleased to see their continued success and look forward to seeing many more years of growth in the future.”

Cardinal Glass Industries has more than 7,000 employees located at 37 locations throughout the U.S.

