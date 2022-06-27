CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg coffee shop is transitioning to new ownership this week.

The owners of Brugh Coffee Co. are selling the business.

It will turn over to Chipped Mug Coffee.

The new owners will still be selling many of Brugh Coffee’s products but with some added twists and new branding.

Co-owner of Brugh Coffee Co., Luke Brugh, says all current employees will remain on staff during the transition.

“It’s something that I poured my life, heart and soul into for the last six years, and I’ve had a very loyal community showing up day in and day out to support us and make us a success,” Brugh said. “I just want people to know that we love them, and that we’re super grateful for them giving us the opportunity to make this a success.”

Brugh says part of the decision to sell the business was to be able to spend more time with his family.

The coffee shop will remain open as Brugh Coffee through June 30, and will open as Chipped Mug Coffee on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.