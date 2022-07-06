BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic Blacksburg building is going back in time while serving up food and drinks.

The Clay Corner Inn was built in 1929.

To honor its history, the restaurant has revamped into a 1920′s theme.

It has cocktails and meals named after historical events and people of the era.

The current owners, say its important to keep this piece of Blacksburg history alive.

“We thought it would be cool to give a prohibition 1920s feel to the to the restaurant,” Co-owner of the Clay Corner Inn Josh Roseberry said. “It makes for good conversation as well. It was it was a fun time in history. There’s a lot to talk about.”

The restaurant says it has even had some patrons dress from the 1920′s era when stopping by for a meal.

For more information about themed events at the restaurant click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.