DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Danville can keep on shopping at the Danville Farmers' Market, which announced it would extend its season through December 5.

The extension allows the market to run for an extra month.

The city says it will give craft vendors an opportunity to sell their goods following the cancellation of large fall shows. Crafters will return to the market Saturday, November 7.

“We looked at a lot of different options of what the Farmers' Market could do, and we ultimately decided to extend the season. Usually the Farmers' Market season will end the last weekend of October. Extending the season gives us about another month of operation so the public can purchase items for the holidays as well as items that are available during the usual Farmers' Market season,” said Market Manager Kenny Porzio.

Hours of operation will remain the same during the extension: 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.

