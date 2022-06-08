LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg announced Wednesday that the Lynchburg Public Library, located on the ground floor of City Hall, will reopen June 21st.

The city says the branch hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To celebrate the reopening, the Downtown Branch will host a week’s worth of programs and activities for people of all ages. Which can be found below:

Tuesday, June 21

Welcome Back Party at the Downtown Branch Library, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Light refreshments

Meet and greet with Downtown Branch Library staff and Library Director

Door prizes & free books

Library cards

Sign up for Summer Reading - kids and adults

Tuesday, June 21

Family Storytime (all ages) - 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

(This will be a monthly series.)

Thursday, June 23

Adult Craft Day - Drop-in 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Featuring mosaic sea creatures!

(This will be a monthly series.)

June 21-24

Welcome Back Wall Why Do You LOVE the Downtown Branch Library? Leave a note on the Welcome Back Wall explaining why you love the Downtown Branch and what you would like to see happen at the Branch in the future.

Anyone who attends one of these programs or activities will be eligible to enter for prize drawings, including a Downtown Lynchburg Association gift card and a Kindle Fire.

Anyone seeking more information on the reopening is asked to call Beverly Blair at 434-455-6301.

