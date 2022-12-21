LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When our bellies are full and it’s time to clean up the dishes, you want to make sure you are disposing of your grease properly.

Officials from Lynchburg Water Resources and the Bedford Regional Water Authority say one of the biggest issues for our local sewer system is build-up from fats, oils, and grease.

That’s why they have kits to help you dispose of fats, oils, and grease properly.

Disposing of those types of materials properly it’s not only helping your neighbors, but it could also help your wallet.

“If you have those emergency plumber bills, that can add up really quickly if you are calling a plumber last minute, middle of the night or on a holiday, those bills can really add up and then in the city, if it happens, we do have crews that will go out and fix that, but that’s taking them away from their families, from their holiday celebrations,” said Education and Outreach Coordinator Lilly Meighan.

The kits are available at a number of locations in Lynchburg and Bedford counties through December.

You can also recycle cooking oil and grease year-round by dropping off a sealed container at the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility.