MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Watching car races comes with hunger and people were preparing their stomachs for NASCAR.

Captain Tom’s seafood in Martinsville had been preparing to bring in those hungry fans.

When NASCAR comes to town, Captain Tom’s always expects more foot traffic than on their typical day. Every year their goal is to make sure fans have full bellies before heading to the track.

“We try to do specials, we try to lower some of our prices to make it more accommodating for people,” a staff member at Captain Tom’s Seafood told WDBJ7.

Donald Sparks and his son and grandsons traveled 250 miles for the race and decided to make a pit stop at Captain Tom’s. He said he’s been going to NASCAR races for as long as 50 years. Captain Tom’s hasn’t let them down yet so on an important day such as this one, it was a must.

“Good place to eat we had found it several years ago and every time we’ve been here its been great, prices not very high and you can get more food than you can eat,” said Sparks.