LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is inviting volunteers to help install public art on storm drains using stencils to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains and keeping the James River clean.

Volunteers will meet at the Miller Park Neighborhood at 301 Grove Street October 6 at 6 p.m.

No previous art experience is required.

The city says all ages are welcome, but youth aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A comfortable pair of shoes for walking and painting clothes are highly recommended.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to sign up.