Wytheville, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of work is being done to get the historic Millwald Theatre up and running again.

In the coming months you’ll be able to hear live music or see a movie at the Millwald Theatre in Downtown Wytheville.

Jeff Potts, Executive Director of the theatre says the goal is to have a full crowd on hand in October.

“When we reopen later this year, we’re gonna have 500 seats in the building so about 300 on the main floor, another 200 in the balcony,” he said.

The renovation also includes a fully developed basement. It’ll have classrooms, and plenty of space for the artists.

“I think we’re going to be a destination that not only do they like coming to, but they like returning to and that’s really going to be a key to our success as we try to build an audience but more so as we try to build a reputation in the entertainment industry,” Potts said.

Once complete, Potts says this theatre will be an economic driver for the entire Wytheville community.

“On a busy show night we’ll attract 500 people down here that are going to come eat and drink before and after and it’s just going to be a huge shot in the arm for all of our neighbors down here that are that are running local businesses,” Potts said.

In order to complete the project, the non-profit theatre still needs some financial help, around $125,000.

“Every penny that people donate is going to go to make sure that this building is representative of the vision we have for this community,” Potts said.

If you donate over $2,500, you’ll get your name on on the builder’s plaque that will recognize people who made the re-opening possible.

