PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 15,000 people are expected to be at New River Valley Fair Grounds this weekend.

The Pulaski County Flea Market returns this weekend for its 48th year.

It’s bringing in vendors and shoppers from all over the country.

The flea market is the Dublin Lion’s Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

All of the money the club raises, goes back into the community.

Andy Hullender, FLEA MARKET CHAIR: “One of the things that we’re proud of is that we’re able to put eyeglasses on people in need in the county. probably over 10,000 pairs in the last 25 years. We also give to the women’s shelter, we give to the daily bread, we buy hearing aids,” Flea Market Chair Andy Hullender said.

The flea market will be open June 3-4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say you have to try the famous “Lion Dog” while you’re at the market.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.