ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Partnership has released a new five-year strategic plan, and a fundraising campaign to advance economic development in western Virginia.

The organization says it will build on the current program of work that it credits for more than 3,200 new jobs, and more than $500 million in new investment.

John Hull is the Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“A lot of people came together to create Thrive 2027,” Hull said during the online campaign launch event. “It is an aggressive plan that we believe positions us for continued growth over the next five years.”

The regional partnership also announced it has raised $2.8 million of the $3.6 million it hopes to bring in from its private partners.

