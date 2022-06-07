ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A public-private partnership between Roanoke County and Cox Communications is bringing broadband services to hundreds of homes.

Tuesday morning, county leaders, Cox employees and local residents gathered at the Bent Mountain Center to celebrate the extension of service to almost 50 homes on Bent Mountain.

Eventually the expansion will reach more than 100 homes there.

“Bent Mountain has waited a long time to have this service,” said County Administrator Richard Caywood. “We’re really excited, at least we have 50 homes being connected today, with many more to come.”

“For some people, it’s going to be a game-changer for them, especially for those like myself who work from home occasionally,” said Bent Mountain resident and Bent Mountain Center board member Bruce Coffey, “so I have to have the internet to be able to do that.”

“And it’s the first phase of several that we’re building through Roanoke County that will help reach unserved homes,” said Cox Market Vice President Jeff Merritt.

The work on Bent Mountain is just the beginning.

By the time they’re done, the partners will bring broadband servce to more than 700 rural homes across Roanoke County.

