ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurant Week is returning to downtown Roanoke this year with some changes.

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go will be happening January 22-31, with all participating restaurants offering their specials for takeout.

Also new this year, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. says restaurants will structure the week’s menus however they see fit.

In the past, menu prices were set; for example, a lunch meal might cost $10 and a dinner meal $20. Now, participating restaurants will get to choose what works best for them, whether it be a family-style meal, a boxed lunch, a set price meal or something else.

Prices and menus will be shared in advance, as well as those restaurants which will also offer their specials for in-person dining.

