CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A drone belonging to Christiansburg’s Wing delivery company is making its final journey, to become part of the collection at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Drone No. A1229 helped kick off the first residential drone delivery service in the U.S., according to Wing. In October 2019, the drone traveled 2.32 miles to deliver a vest to a home in Christiansburg in less than three minutes.

Two other drones delivered packages to two other Christiansburg families at the same time, all piloted by the same drone operator.

These flights marked the beginning of an ongoing service in Christiansburg, that continues to offer residents there what the company calls a “safer, faster and more efficient form of transportation.”

