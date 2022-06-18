ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is hosting their annual Summer Solstice Fest today.

People gathered to celebrate the sun being out a little longer. But the festival also helps local small businesses sell their products.

Melody Simpson enjoys talking about her goats. She’s been helping her dad take care of the herd and didn’t want the left-over milk to go to waste. So, she started making soap.

“For the past couple of years walking around any festival looking at all the markets and all the different vendors. And I’ve always wanted to be one,” said Melody. “So, it’s really exciting to actually be one.”

For the first time ever, Simpson is selling her product at the festival. But her father Randy Simpson says the family has been attending this event for over 10 years.

“It’s a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to come and old entrepreneurs to come and introduce their products to the community. And allow people to buy things that are locally made,” added Randy.

Local vendors are selling a variety of products like candles, paintings, plants, earrings, painting henna woodcraft, and many more. Melody appreciates the love she get from Blacksburg.

“I love Blacksburg people. They are so supportive and so kind compared to other places. So, it’s just really exciting to be here and it’s a beautiful day,” explained Melody.

The event is lasts until Saturday evening. For more information click here.

