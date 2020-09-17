ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students and employees at Virginia Tech now have more options for food when on campus.

There’s a new program called Blacksburg delivers.

It’s for both students and employees, and the restaurants that are taking part handle the delivery. You can pick up your pre-ordered meal at a centralized pickup location, behind Derring Hall.

You have to order in advance, but the hope is that the program will increase sales for Blacksburg establishments.

“The unique thing about this is that it’s never been done before. We’re excited to be a test, I think our businesses hope that there is business to make this work. But the model is good. From the infrastructure of the website to the ordering," said Chris Lawrence, the deputy town manager for Blacksburg.

If you’d like to order or learn more about the program you can do so here.

