17 bodies found in NJ nursing home morgue meant to hold 4

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) - Police said a tip about a corpse in a shed led officers to 17 bodies in a nursing home morgue on Monday.

Andover Subacute and Rehab Center 2 is one of New Jersey's largest nursing homes.

Officers didn’t find a body in the shed, but while they were there, employees asked them for help with bodies in the morgue, which the New York Times reports is only meant to hold four bodies.

The police chief said the facility was overwhelmed and short-staffed. It's not clear if the deaths were a result of the coronavirus. Police didn't identify the victims.

Authorities transferred 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at a hospital. Four remained on site.

There have been 68 recent deaths of nurses and residents of Andover Subacute 1 and 2, including the 17 bodies found, the New York Times reported. Twenty-six of the dead tested positive for coronavirus, with the causes of deaths for the others as yet unknown.

There’s no comment from the nursing home yet.

