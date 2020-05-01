Bedford County pens resolution to governor to re-open businesses

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County has sent Governor Northam a resolution to consider rural regions in re-opening Virginia.
They say Bedford and other rural localities have fewer cases of coronavirus per capita than metro areas.
They want to the governor to remove prohibitions on non-essential businesses by or before May 8.
However, they say they want these businesses to re-open with the proper health practices in place.
