Bedford County pens resolution to governor to re-open businesses

Bedford County has sent Governor Northam a resolution to consider rural regions in re-opening Virginia.

They say Bedford and other rural localities have fewer cases of coronavirus per capita than metro areas.

They want to the governor to remove prohibitions on non-essential businesses by or before May 8.

However, they say they want these businesses to re-open with the proper health practices in place.

