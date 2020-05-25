High prices at grocery stores and supply chain disruptions expected to persist

ATLANTA (CNN) - Americans looking to get outside this holiday weekend, maybe fire up the grill, should be prepared to see high prices at grocery stores, especially cookout staples like ground beef and chicken.

The meat at the store is a little bit more expensive because of plants that are shutting down and causing a logjam in the food supply chain.

Just this past week, Tyson Foods confirmed that 570 of its employees at its poultry plant in Greensboro, N.C., tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,200 of the employees were tested.

Tyson says they got paid time off when they tested positive and could not come back to work unless they had met Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tyson guidelines, but still, this is something that economists say will continue to happen throughout the summer months, meaning we could still be seeing higher prices well into June.

Consumers may be paying higher prices, but many of the people who work in those stores across the country are going to be getting smaller paychecks.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union once again blasted stores like Kroger for getting rid of the “Hero” bonus, that $2 extra an hour that employees were being paid to work on the front lines during the pandemic.

The union pointed out the pandemic is not over, saying that some of the store workers are facing even more dangers right now, as Americans get frustrated, confrontational and in some cases violent over store policies such as wearing masks.

