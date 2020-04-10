Radford University Carilion alum on front lines of New York hospital

A woman at the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in New York City says she's using what she learned from her time in Roanoke, to keep up the fight.

Kelsey Griffin is used to busy emergency rooms, but nothing like what she's dealing with now during her 12 hour shifts.

“You know the moment we step in there," she said, "it’s just non-stop”

Griffin graduated in 2014 from Jefferson Health College in Roanoke, now Radford University Carilion. It was a time, looking back, for which she is grateful.

"It just provided me with a good foundation to grow and become a successful PA"

Now, she's at Lenox Health Greenwich Hospital in Manhattan, where she's treating the emergency room's, sickest patients. She said some of them have to wait hours for bed, all while staff are having to reuse layers of personal protective gear.

“We used to you know get a N95 mask for each patient, a new mask, and then a new mask every time we went in the room," she explained. "And now you know we’re wearing that same mask really for 5 shifts and then you know getting a new one.”

In the hospital, it's madness. But she said the city that never sleeps, has fallen eerily silent.

“The city is showing what’s going on, you know," she said. "It’s hurting and there are people dying and I think, that’s just a good representation. I ride home and I literally see no one, you know a couple police officers and that’s it. There’s no one outside.”

There is no one on the streets and no one allowed at the bedside of her sickest patients, for whom, the littlest of gestures mean so much.

"They want someone there, you know even if they’re not fully there and conscious and with it," she said. "If you hold someone’s hand, they grab it, they don’t want you to let go, these kinds of things.”

Griffin notes that conditions in the city's hospitals may vary from her's depending on ownership and socio-economic factors. The main message she wanted to get across to people from Roanoke all the way to New York City was stay home to allow for all of this to move in a better direction sooner.

Still, there are bright spots in the bleakness. There are chalked messages of hope and thanks outside the hospital. New York's Fire Department showed up one day to personally applaud them. And every night at 7pm, the city takes to their balconies and windows and cheers for essential workers.

Paired with her training in Roanoke, and the support of her team - it's her sense of duty that keeps her going.

"I wanna be there for them," she said. "And we want to help them."

